Cott (COT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cott (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cott Corporation is a North American and European water, coffee and coffee extracts, tea and filtration solutions service company. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Cott from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Cott in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.98.

Shares of NYSE COT opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. Cott has a twelve month low of $13.34 and a twelve month high of $17.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.75 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Cott (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The business had revenue of $599.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.75 million. Cott had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 1.72%. Cott’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cott will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven P. Stanbrook purchased 13,500 shares of Cott stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.77 per share, for a total transaction of $199,395.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,395. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Hinson purchased 51,405 shares of Cott stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.88 per share, with a total value of $764,906.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,126,526.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cott during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Cott by 39,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cott by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cott during the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cott during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000.

Cott Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a route based service company in North America and Europe. It operates in three segments: Route Based Services; Coffee, Tea and Extract Solutions; and All Other. The company's product portfolio includes bottled water, coffee, brewed tea, water dispensers, coffee and tea brewers, specialty coffee, liquid coffee or tea concentrate, single cup coffee, cold brewed coffee, iced blend coffee or tea beverages, blended teas, hot tea, sparkling tea, coffee or tea extract solutions, filtration equipment, hot chocolate, soups, malt drinks, creamers/whiteners, cereals, beverage concentrates, and mineral water.

