Cousins Properties Inc (CUZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.38.

CUZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Bank of America set a $11.00 price target on Cousins Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Shares of NYSE CUZ traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.92. 5,957,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,024,847. Cousins Properties has a 12-month low of $7.53 and a 12-month high of $9.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.00.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $122.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cousins Properties will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 173,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 173,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 545,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period.

Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

