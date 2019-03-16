Covestro AG (1COV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Covestro AG (ETR:1COV) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €60.00 ($69.77).

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €51.00 ($59.30) price objective on Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on Covestro and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th.

1COV traded up €0.36 ($0.42) on Friday, hitting €49.03 ($57.01). 3,110,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,794. Covestro has a 12 month low of €41.42 ($48.16) and a 12 month high of €89.70 ($104.30). The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion and a PE ratio of 4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.57, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

