Craft Brew Alliance (BREW) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Craft Brew Alliance Inc. is engaged in the business of brewing, marketing and selling of craft beers in the United States. The Company operates in two segments: Beer Related operations and Pubs and Other. Craft Brew owns and operates production breweries with adjacent restaurants or pubs in Portland, Oregon, Woodinville, Washington and Portsmouth, New Hampshire and in Kona, Hawaii. It offers its beer products under the Widmer Brothers, Redhook and Kona Brewing brand names. Craft Brew Alliance Inc., formerly known as Craft Brewers Alliance, Inc., is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. “

Get Craft Brew Alliance alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group started coverage on Craft Brew Alliance in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut Craft Brew Alliance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. ValuEngine cut Craft Brew Alliance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup set a $19.00 price objective on Craft Brew Alliance and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.40.

Shares of NASDAQ BREW opened at $15.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $299.27 million, a P/E ratio of 73.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.36. Craft Brew Alliance has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $21.00.

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $46.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.54 million. Craft Brew Alliance had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 3.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Craft Brew Alliance will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BREW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,334,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,094,000 after purchasing an additional 15,902 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 832,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,907,000 after purchasing an additional 212,551 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 5.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 689,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,264,000 after purchasing an additional 33,013 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 11.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 542,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,877,000 after purchasing an additional 54,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 11.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 542,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,877,000 after purchasing an additional 54,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

About Craft Brew Alliance

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc brews and sells craft beers and ciders in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beer Related Operations and Brewpubs Operations. It offers beers under the Kona, Widmer Brothers, Redhook, and Omission brands; and ciders under the Square Mile brand name.

Featured Story: Diversification in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Craft Brew Alliance (BREW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Craft Brew Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Craft Brew Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.