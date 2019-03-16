Crescent Point Energy Corp (CPG) Shares Sold by CoreCommodity Management LLC

CoreCommodity Management LLC trimmed its position in Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) by 79.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 107,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 412,578 shares during the quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Crescent Point Energy were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPG. Cidel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPG opened at $2.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Crescent Point Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $9.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.11). Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 68.90% and a positive return on equity of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $599.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy Corp will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.007 dividend. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is currently 81.82%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Crescent Point Energy to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. TD Securities raised Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “average” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Monday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.38.

Crescent Point Energy Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. acquires, explores, develops, and produces light and medium oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

