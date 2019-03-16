Critical Contrast: NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR (NNCHY) & UNICHARM CORP/S (UNICY)

NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) and UNICHARM CORP/S (OTCMKTS:UNICY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UNICHARM CORP/S has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR and UNICHARM CORP/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR 1 0 0 0 1.00 UNICHARM CORP/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. UNICHARM CORP/S pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR pays out 30.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. UNICHARM CORP/S pays out 26.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR and UNICHARM CORP/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR 14.30% 16.36% 12.29% UNICHARM CORP/S 8.67% 12.52% 7.93%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR and UNICHARM CORP/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR $1.75 billion 4.08 $244.28 million $1.63 29.33 UNICHARM CORP/S $5.71 billion 3.66 $469.66 million $0.15 46.70

UNICHARM CORP/S has higher revenue and earnings than NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR. NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UNICHARM CORP/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR beats UNICHARM CORP/S on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR

Nissan Chemical Corporation engages in chemicals, performance materials, agricultural chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and advanced materials and planning businesses in Japan and internationally. Its chemical products include MELAMINE, an adhesive agent; high purity chemicals; AdBlue, a urea solution; FINEOXOCOL, a saturated fatty alcohol and acid; ammonia, sulfuric, and nitric acid; TEPIC, an epoxy compound; Melamine Cyanurate, a flame retardant; Nissan Reishi, a health food; phenylphosphonic acid, a surface modifier; HI-LITE, a chlorinated isocyanulate; and OPTBEADS, a melamine-formaldehyde resin and silica. The company offers performance materials comprising display, semiconductor, and inorganic materials. It also offers agricultural chemicals, such as herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, etc. for use on agricultural land, as well as in golf courses, parks, etc.; and drug substances for veterinary pharmaceuticals. In addition, the company provides pharmaceutical products, such as LIVALO, a cholesterol reduction agent; LANDEL and FINTE, a dual type calcium antagonist that blocks calcium channels; and custom manufacturing and process researching services for pharmaceutical ingredients. Further, the company provides advanced materials comprising ECOPROMOTE, an environmental harmony material; coating solutions for printable thermoelectric materials; soluble hole transport materials for organic photoelectric conversion devices; NANOFIBERGEL, a life science material; FP001, a cell culture ingredient; and SUNCONNECT, an optical material. Furthermore, it engages in the landscaping, engineering, fertilizer, plant engineering, environmental analysis, electronic materials, and transportation businesses. The company was formerly known as Nissan Chemical Industries, Ltd. and changed its name to Nissan Chemical Corporation in July 2018. Nissan Chemical Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About UNICHARM CORP/S

Unicharm Corporation manufactures and sells baby and child care, feminine care, healthcare, cosmetic, household, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. Its baby and child care products include pants-type disposable diapers and wipes under the Moony and MamyPoko brands; and feminine care products comprise feminine napkins, tampons, sanitary shorts, and panty liners under the Sofy, Center-In, and Charm brands. The company's health care products include napkin-type incontinence pads, pants-type diapers, tape-type diapers, pants-type specialized urine pads, and tape-type specialized urine pads under the Lifree brand. It also provides home care products, including cleaning sheets and handy cleaners under the Wave brand; personal care products, such as cosmetic puffs and wet tissues under the Silcot brand; and kitchen care products comprising paper towels under the Cook Up brand. In addition, the company offers pet care products that include pet foods, excrement cleanup sheets, system toilets, and disposable diapers under the Aiken Genki, Neko Genki, Gaines, Gin no Spoon, and Gin no Sara brands. Further, it manufactures and sells industrial materials, food-packaging materials, etc. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

