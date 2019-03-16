Crocs (CROX) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Crocs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Crocs from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $28.80 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

NASDAQ CROX opened at $24.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.65. Crocs has a 1-year low of $14.35 and a 1-year high of $31.88.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The textile maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.12. Crocs had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 4.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crocs will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Hart sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 301,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,150,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $267,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,612,848.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,000 shares of company stock worth $2,367,100 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CROX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 311,363 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,629,000 after acquiring an additional 72,054 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Crocs by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 41,790 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Crocs during the 3rd quarter worth $355,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Crocs by 837.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 241,040 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,132,000 after buying an additional 215,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Crocs by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 840,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,905,000 after buying an additional 6,454 shares in the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

