Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday.

CCRN has been the subject of several other research reports. Barrington Research set a $11.00 price target on Cross Country Healthcare and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Cross Country Healthcare has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.00.

Cross Country Healthcare stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.34. 371,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,837. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52 week low of $6.91 and a 52 week high of $12.90. The company has a market capitalization of $265.27 million, a P/E ratio of 61.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 383,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 23,444 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,387,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,499,000 after buying an additional 155,059 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 272.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 80,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 59,120 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 78,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

