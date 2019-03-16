Crossamerica Partners LP (CAPL) Receives $20.80 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Crossamerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.80.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Crossamerica Partners from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th.

In other news, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper acquired 23,100 shares of Crossamerica Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.28 per share, for a total transaction of $399,168.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 195,295 shares in the company, valued at $3,374,697.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Crossamerica Partners by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 171,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crossamerica Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crossamerica Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $136,000. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crossamerica Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $449,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Crossamerica Partners by 174.7% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 18,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAPL traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.68. 132,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,554. Crossamerica Partners has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $22.37. The stock has a market cap of $608.97 million, a P/E ratio of 160.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Crossamerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Crossamerica Partners had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $547.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.00 million. Research analysts expect that Crossamerica Partners will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 8th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.88%. Crossamerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,909.09%.

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, operators of retail motor fuel stations, Circle K Stores Inc, and company operated retail sites.

