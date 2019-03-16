CryptoEscudo (CESC) Market Capitalization Achieves $159,655.00

CryptoEscudo (CURRENCY:CESC) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 16th. In the last week, CryptoEscudo has traded down 50.1% against the dollar. CryptoEscudo has a total market capitalization of $159,655.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of CryptoEscudo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoEscudo coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.72 or 0.01524433 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00020647 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00001414 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00001809 BTC.

CryptoEscudo Profile

CryptoEscudo (CESC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 20th, 2014. CryptoEscudo’s total supply is 594,105,100 coins and its circulating supply is 144,105,100 coins. CryptoEscudo’s official Twitter account is @cryptoescudo and its Facebook page is accessible here. CryptoEscudo’s official website is cryptoescudo.pt.

CryptoEscudo Coin Trading

CryptoEscudo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoEscudo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoEscudo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoEscudo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

