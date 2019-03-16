Csenge Advisory Group Grows Position in AT&T Inc. (T)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,351 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in AT&T by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 83,934,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,695,135,000 after buying an additional 10,082,798 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in AT&T by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,556,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,650,940,000 after buying an additional 11,990,755 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in AT&T by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,430,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,465,790,000 after buying an additional 705,902 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in AT&T by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 39,849,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,279,587,000 after buying an additional 4,605,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in AT&T by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,545,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $852,368,000 after buying an additional 4,853,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on T. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Cowen upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Barclays set a $32.00 price objective on AT&T and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Bank of America set a $37.00 price objective on AT&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.71.

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 3,748 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $111,840.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:T opened at $30.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.80 and a 12 month high of $37.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.59.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $47.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

