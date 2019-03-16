CubeSmart (CUBE) CFO Sells $1,897,122.57 in Stock

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) CFO Timothy M. Martin sold 60,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $1,897,122.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,639,378.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of CUBE traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,834,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,449. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $27.04 and a twelve month high of $33.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.28.
CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $134.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.27 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 28.32%. CubeSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CUBE. Zacks Investment Research raised CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Sunday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. CubeSmart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.03.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in CubeSmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in CubeSmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in CubeSmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CubeSmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in CubeSmart by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 5,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter.
About CubeSmart
CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.
See Also: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright
Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.