Dana Inc (DAN) Shares Sold by Foresters Investment Management Company Inc.

Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 323,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 22,445 shares during the quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. owned 0.22% of Dana worth $4,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Dana by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 447,649 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,358,000 after buying an additional 118,025 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Dana by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,379,041 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,416,000 after buying an additional 75,295 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its stake in shares of Dana by 124.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 69,473 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 38,500 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Dana during the 3rd quarter valued at $620,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Dana by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 368,510 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after buying an additional 37,360 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dana from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Dana in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Dana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Dana in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp set a $20.00 price target on shares of Dana and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.09.

Shares of DAN stock opened at $18.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.88. Dana Inc has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $27.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Dana had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dana Inc will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. Dana’s payout ratio is currently 13.47%.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

