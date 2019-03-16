Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,859 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Davis R M Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $401,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 20.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTIM Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 73,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after acquiring an additional 12,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $86.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Fiserv Inc has a 52-week low of $68.43 and a 52-week high of $87.26.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 47.56% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kenneth Best sold 13,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.95, for a total value of $1,128,136.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,259,021.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $3,560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 273,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,459,956.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,008 shares of company stock worth $13,797,614 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FISV. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Friday, February 8th. Buckingham Research started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut Fiserv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.21 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Fiserv from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.49.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/16/dana-investment-advisors-inc-decreases-holdings-in-fiserv-inc-fisv.html.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.