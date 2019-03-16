Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $3.72 Million Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,457 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,476 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 16,530.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,610,881 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,583,156 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Maxim Group downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $165.71 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.92.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 4,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.16, for a total value of $759,374.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,221.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Parini sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.90, for a total value of $705,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,276,208.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 214,999 shares of company stock worth $39,289,000. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $188.09 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.07 and a 12 month high of $195.81. The company has a market cap of $48.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.46, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.65.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 68.81%. The firm had revenue of $870.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, develops medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are homozygous for the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for treating patients with CF who have specific mutations in their CFTR gene, including the G551D mutation; and SYMDEKO (tezacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are F508del homozygous or who have 1 mutation that is responsive to tezacaftor/ivacaftor.

