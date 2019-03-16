Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (MNR)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 161,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MNR. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 212.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the third quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. 68.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monmouth R.E. Inv. alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MNR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. TheStreet lowered Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood set a $18.00 target price on Monmouth R.E. Inv. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.20.

Shares of NYSE MNR opened at $13.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 7.46, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.88 and a 1 year high of $17.51.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $39.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.22 million. Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a return on equity of 0.27% and a net margin of 1.33%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.16%.

In other Monmouth R.E. Inv. news, insider Umh Properties, Inc. purchased 11,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.72 per share, with a total value of $164,063.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Eugene W. Landy sold 20,000 shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $266,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 918,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,255,898.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 13,406 shares of company stock valued at $183,147 over the last ninety days. 4.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/16/dana-investment-advisors-inc-raises-stake-in-monmouth-r-e-inv-corp-mnr.html.

About Monmouth R.E. Inv.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased primarily to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Freehold, NJ.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monmouth R.E. Inv. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monmouth R.E. Inv. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.