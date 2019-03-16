Dana’s (DAN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their buy rating on shares of Dana (NYSE:DAN) in a research report report published on Wednesday. They currently have a $24.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock.

“We provide our key takes from the event below and reiterate our OW rating and $24 PT. Dana remains an interesting value play in autos as it continues to transform itself.”,” Barclays‘s analyst wrote.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on DAN. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Dana in a report on Monday, December 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Dana in a report on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dana from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised Dana from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Dana in a report on Sunday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.09.

Shares of NYSE DAN opened at $18.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Dana has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $27.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.88.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Dana had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dana will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Dana’s payout ratio is 13.47%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Dana by 35.8% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 447,649 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,358,000 after buying an additional 118,025 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Dana by 3.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,379,041 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,416,000 after buying an additional 75,295 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in Dana by 124.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 69,473 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 38,500 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Dana during the third quarter worth about $620,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Dana by 11.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 368,510 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,880,000 after buying an additional 37,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

