Daniel Hahn Buys 7,600 Shares of Garrison Capital Inc (GARS) Stock

Garrison Capital Inc (NASDAQ:GARS) CFO Daniel Hahn bought 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.41 per share, with a total value of $56,316.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,812. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Garrison Capital stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.50. 33,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,448. The company has a market cap of $121.02 million, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.68. Garrison Capital Inc has a one year low of $6.03 and a one year high of $8.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.27%. Garrison Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.09%.

GARS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Securities decreased their target price on Garrison Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Garrison Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GARS. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garrison Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Garrison Capital by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Garrison Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Garrison Capital by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,526 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Garrison Capital by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 26,809 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.65% of the company’s stock.

About Garrison Capital

Garrison Capital Inc is a business development company specializing in investments primarily in the debt and equity of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loans, one-stop senior secured or unitranche loans, subordinated or mezzanine loans, unsecured consumer loans and to a lesser extent, selected equity co-investments in middle-market companies, warrants and minority equity securities in United States middle-market companies.

