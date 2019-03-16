David Krupinski Sells 6,614 Shares of Care.com Inc (CRCM) Stock

Care.com Inc (NYSE:CRCM) CTO David Krupinski sold 6,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $131,949.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 150,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,999,562.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CRCM stock opened at $19.16 on Friday. Care.com Inc has a 1 year low of $15.14 and a 1 year high of $25.81. The firm has a market cap of $616.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The information services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.16. Care.com had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $49.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Care.com Inc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Care.com during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Care.com in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Care.com in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in shares of Care.com by 263.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Care.com by 55.3% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,868 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. 83.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRCM. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Care.com from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Care.com to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Care.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Care.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

About Care.com

Care.com, Inc operates an online marketplace for finding and managing family care in the United States and internationally. The company helps families to address their lifecycle of care needs, including child care, senior care, and special needs care, as well as other non-medical family care needs, such as pet care, tutoring, and housekeeping; and enables caregivers to find full-time and part-time employment opportunities.

