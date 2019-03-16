DealNet Capital (DLS) Trading Up 20%

DealNet Capital Corp (CVE:DLS) shares shot up 20% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 3,796,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 798% from the average session volume of 422,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a market cap of $14.13 million and a P/E ratio of -3.24. The company has a quick ratio of 9.53, a current ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 458.69.

DealNet Capital Company Profile (CVE:DLS)

Dealnet Capital Corp. operates in consumer finance and engagement businesses in Canada and the United States. It operates through Consumer Finance and Live Engagement segments. The Consumer Finance segment offers financing solutions through a network of home improvement dealers. This segment engages in the origination, securitization, and servicing of consumer loans and leases.

