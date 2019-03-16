Denali Therapeutics (DNLI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday. They currently have $25.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Denali Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focused on the discovery and development of therapies for patients with neurodegenerative disease, including Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and others. Denali Therapeutics Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, United States. “

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th.

DNLI opened at $24.42 on Wednesday. Denali Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.32 and a 52-week high of $25.05. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.62 and a beta of 2.11.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.90. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 28.06% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $125.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ryan J. Watts sold 18,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total transaction of $356,210.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan J. Watts sold 18,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total transaction of $343,212.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,571,274. 21.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $161,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $194,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denali Therapeutics (DNLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.