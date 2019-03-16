Denali Therapeutics Inc (DNLI) Shares Bought by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,438,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 313,153 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $29,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 166.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 92,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 57,863 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 52.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,827,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,954,000 after buying an additional 1,660,984 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 594.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 89,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 76,458 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 58.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after buying an additional 69,266 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 52.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,827,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,954,000 after buying an additional 1,660,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of DNLI stock opened at $24.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -62.62 and a beta of 2.11. Denali Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $12.32 and a 12 month high of $25.05.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.90. The business had revenue of $125.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.73 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 28.06% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. On average, research analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DNLI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 7th.

In other news, insider Ryan J. Watts sold 18,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $406,625.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $152,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,500 shares of company stock worth $1,571,274. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Denali Therapeutics Inc (DNLI) Shares Bought by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/16/denali-therapeutics-inc-dnli-shares-bought-by-lord-abbett-co-llc.html.

Denali Therapeutics Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.