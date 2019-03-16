Deutsche Post (DPW) PT Set at €30.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DPW. Barclays set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. UBS Group set a €37.20 ($43.26) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €31.00 ($36.05) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €34.50 ($40.12) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €34.59 ($40.22).

FRA:DPW opened at €29.47 ($34.27) on Wednesday. Deutsche Post has a twelve month low of €30.52 ($35.49) and a twelve month high of €41.32 ($48.05).

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

