DiMeo Schneider & Associates L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 19,598 iShares ESG MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD)

DiMeo Schneider & Associates L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 19,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,000. iShares ESG MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of DiMeo Schneider & Associates L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,266,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EAFE ETF by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,769,000 after acquiring an additional 102,885 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,623,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EAFE ETF by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 222,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,759,000 after acquiring an additional 66,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,980,000.

NASDAQ ESGD opened at $63.53 on Friday. iShares ESG MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.20 and a fifty-two week high of $69.58.

