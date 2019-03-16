Dinero (DIN) Market Capitalization Tops $18,850.00

Dinero (CURRENCY:DIN) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 16th. Dinero has a market cap of $18,850.00 and $48.00 worth of Dinero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dinero coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, CryptoBridge, SouthXchange and Trade Satoshi. Over the last week, Dinero has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dinero alerts:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (TOLL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000066 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003242 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Traid (TRAID) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Dinero Profile

DIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Dinero’s total supply is 10,947,934 coins and its circulating supply is 8,947,929 coins. Dinero’s official message board is dinerocoin.org/blog. The Reddit community for Dinero is /r/Dinerocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dinero is dinerocoin.org. Dinero’s official Twitter account is @dinerocrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dinero Coin Trading

Dinero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Trade Satoshi, SouthXchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dinero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dinero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dinero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dinero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dinero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.