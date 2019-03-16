Discovery Inc Series C (DISCK) Holdings Cut by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 46.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,478 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Discovery Inc Series C were worth $5,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DISCK. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 4,028.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,458,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 5,326,730 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 210.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,817,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,344,000 after buying an additional 1,908,804 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,201,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,501,000 after buying an additional 1,489,319 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C during the 4th quarter valued at $30,934,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 34,110,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,999,000 after buying an additional 973,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DISCK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

DISCK stock opened at $25.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Discovery Inc Series C has a 52 week low of $19.08 and a 52 week high of $31.55. The firm has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.31.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.05). Discovery Inc Series C had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.63%. Research analysts expect that Discovery Inc Series C will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Discovery Inc Series C Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through U.S. Networks, International Networks, and Education and Other segments. It owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, Velocity, Discovery Family Channel, Destination America, American Heroes Channel, Discovery Life, The Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

