Dorel Industries (DII.B) PT Lowered to C$16.00 at TD Securities

Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a report released on Friday morning. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial restated a sector perform rating and set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Dorel Industries in a report on Friday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Dorel Industries from C$27.00 to C$24.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$20.60.

TSE DII.B traded down C$1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching C$12.69. 1,216,911 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,456. The stock has a market cap of $358.50 million and a P/E ratio of -62.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.12, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. Dorel Industries has a fifty-two week low of C$26.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.54.

About Dorel Industries

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Dorel Juvenile, Dorel Sports, and Dorel Home. The Dorel Juvenile segment engages in the design, sourcing, manufacturing, distribution, and retail of children's accessories, which include infant car seats, strollers, high chairs, and infant health and safety aids.

