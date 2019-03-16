DowDuPont Inc (DWDP) Stake Raised by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,776,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,155 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of DowDuPont worth $148,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DWDP. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of DowDuPont by 217.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,674,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,010,000 after purchasing an additional 21,705,299 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in DowDuPont by 6,180.2% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,166,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,979,000 after acquiring an additional 13,940,627 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in DowDuPont by 5,163.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,415,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 13,160,717 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in DowDuPont by 2.6% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 131,628,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,465,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387,817 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in DowDuPont by 7.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,342,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

DWDP has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of DowDuPont in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DowDuPont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (down previously from $79.00) on shares of DowDuPont in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Cowen lowered shares of DowDuPont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on shares of DowDuPont from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.28.

Shares of NYSE:DWDP opened at $55.28 on Friday. DowDuPont Inc has a 52 week low of $48.89 and a 52 week high of $71.93. The company has a market capitalization of $128.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). DowDuPont had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.11 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. DowDuPont’s payout ratio is currently 36.98%.

About DowDuPont

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Agriculture segment produces, and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; sunflowers, wheat, alfalfa, canola, cotton, rice, and sorghum; silage inoculants; and crop protection products that include weed control, disease control, and insect control.

