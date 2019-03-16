Dropbox (DBX) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage currently has $25.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Dropbox, Inc. is a service company. It offers a platform which enables users to store and share files, photos, videos, songs and spreadsheets. Dropbox, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Dropbox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dropbox from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Dropbox to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.43.

NASDAQ:DBX traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $22.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,347,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,768,239. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Dropbox has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $43.50.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $375.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.64 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 34.84% and a negative return on equity of 77.19%. As a group, analysts expect that Dropbox will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Quentin Clark sold 16,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $350,152.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Regan sold 5,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $115,671.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,961 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,488.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Dropbox by 272.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank bought a new position in Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 32.08% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to create, access, and share content online. The company was formerly known as Evenflow, Inc and changed its name to Dropbox, Inc in October 2009. Dropbox Inc has strategic partnership with Zoom Video Communications, Inc Dropbox Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

