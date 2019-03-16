Dropbox (DBX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Dropbox, Inc. is a service company. It offers a platform which enables users to store and share files, photos, videos, songs and spreadsheets. Dropbox, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DBX. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Dropbox to $32.00 in a report on Friday, February 22nd. William Blair began coverage on Dropbox in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America raised Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Dropbox presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.43.

Shares of Dropbox stock opened at $22.31 on Thursday. Dropbox has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $43.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion and a PE ratio of -17.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 77.19% and a negative net margin of 34.84%. The business had revenue of $375.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dropbox will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Timothy Regan sold 5,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $115,671.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Quentin Clark sold 16,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $350,152.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,961 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,488 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DBX. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 272.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 32.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dropbox Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to create, access, and share content online. The company was formerly known as Evenflow, Inc and changed its name to Dropbox, Inc in October 2009. Dropbox Inc has strategic partnership with Zoom Video Communications, Inc Dropbox Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

