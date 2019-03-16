Duality Advisers LP Takes $4.93 Million Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 28,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,931,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 161.8% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in NextEra Energy by 17,067.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,822,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 8,771,018 shares in the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $272,368.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,421,623. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 3,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $560,409.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,146,549.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,909 shares of company stock worth $11,666,919. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $191.24 on Friday. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $155.06 and a 12 month high of $192.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $91.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.29.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.02). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 39.74% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.94%.

NEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $182.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.50.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Duality Advisers LP Takes $4.93 Million Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/16/duality-advisers-lp-takes-4-93-million-position-in-nextera-energy-inc-nee.html.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

See Also: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.