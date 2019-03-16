Duke Realty Corp (DRE) Director Melanie R. Sabelhaus Sells 5,000 Shares

Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) Director Melanie R. Sabelhaus sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $154,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of DRE traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,139,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,230,321. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Duke Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $24.67 and a 52-week high of $31.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.76.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $202.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.75 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 40.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.66%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DRE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Duke Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Duke Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 21.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 125,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,533,000 after buying an additional 22,363 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 9.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 307,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,720,000 after buying an additional 26,701 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Duke Realty during the third quarter worth about $224,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 10.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 625,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,755,000 after purchasing an additional 61,615 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

