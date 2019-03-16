Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY) Holdings Raised by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,480 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Dycom Industries worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

DY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Dycom Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum upgraded Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Dycom Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dycom Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.80.

NYSE DY traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $49.39. The company had a trading volume of 829,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,210. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.44. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.78 and a fifty-two week high of $117.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $748.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.25 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States and Canada. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

