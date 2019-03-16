E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (EONGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) in a report published on Tuesday, www.briefing.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on EONGY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EONGY opened at $10.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. E.ON SE Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $9.48 and a 12 month high of $11.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.03.

E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and distributes energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

