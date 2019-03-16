Earthstone Energy Inc (ESTE) Expected to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE:ESTE) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Earthstone Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Earthstone Energy’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ESTE. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (up from $7.00) on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Roth Capital set a $16.00 target price on shares of Earthstone Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 27th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Thursday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.58.

NYSE ESTE opened at $6.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Earthstone Energy has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.89.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESTE. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 9.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 248,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 21,186 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Earthstone Energy during the third quarter worth about $186,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 17.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 198,549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 29,801 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 2,296.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 793,355 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,442,000 after purchasing an additional 760,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 156.8% during the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 34,818 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 21,258 shares in the last quarter. 20.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas development and production company, operates in the up-stream segment of the oil and natural gas industry in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 91 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 12 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 79,976 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves, 19,961 MBOE of proved developed reserves, and 60,015 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

