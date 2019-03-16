East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) Stake Boosted by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 44.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 507,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,340 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $22,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 80,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,010 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 457,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,600,000 after acquiring an additional 9,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.64, for a total transaction of $100,121.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,284.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $116,361.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,857 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,906.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EWBC shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.64.

East West Bancorp stock opened at $52.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.56. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.05 and a 52-week high of $73.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $411.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.61 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 37.78% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.74%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, business executives, professionals, and other individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

