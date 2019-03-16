Eastgroup Properties Inc (EGP) Shares Sold by Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 421,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,663 shares during the period. Eastgroup Properties comprises approximately 2.7% of Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 1.17% of Eastgroup Properties worth $38,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Eastgroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Eastgroup Properties by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Eastgroup Properties by 16,841.7% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eastgroup Properties by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Eastgroup Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

EGP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Eastgroup Properties in a report on Friday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eastgroup Properties from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.92.

Eastgroup Properties stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.01. 590,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,353. Eastgroup Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $79.63 and a twelve month high of $111.31. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.84.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18. The company had revenue of $77.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.80 million. Eastgroup Properties had a net margin of 29.46% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that Eastgroup Properties Inc will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Eastgroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.67%.

Eastgroup Properties Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

