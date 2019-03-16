EBCoin Price Up 54.6% Over Last Week (EBC)

EBCoin (CURRENCY:EBC) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 16th. EBCoin has a market cap of $3.93 million and approximately $34,065.00 worth of EBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EBCoin has traded up 54.6% against the U.S. dollar. One EBCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges including BitMart, CoinBene and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007891 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00393750 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025044 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.10 or 0.01712142 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00236402 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00002085 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004937 BTC.

EBCoin Token Profile

EBCoin was first traded on January 16th, 2018. EBCoin’s total supply is 10,295,055,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,741,368,086 tokens. The Reddit community for EBCoin is /r/EBCoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EBCoin is ebcoin.io. EBCoin’s official Twitter account is @EBCoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EBCoin

EBCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, IDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EBCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

