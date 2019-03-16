Ebix (EBIX) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EBIX. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Ebix to $62.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut Ebix from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $22.60 price objective on Ebix and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.30.

Shares of NASDAQ EBIX opened at $51.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Ebix has a 1-year low of $39.27 and a 1-year high of $89.10. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.61.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Ebix had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $136.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.43 million. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Ebix’s payout ratio is currently 8.04%.

In related news, CEO Robin Raina acquired 2,500 shares of Ebix stock in a transaction on Friday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.71 per share, with a total value of $99,275.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,602,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,053,686.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ebix by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Ebix by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Ebix by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ebix by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Ebix by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ebix, Inc provides software and e-commerce solutions to insurance, finance, healthcare, and e-learning industries. It offers software development, customization, and consulting services to various entities in the insurance industry, including carriers, brokers, exchanges, and standard making bodies. The company operates data exchanges in the areas of finance, travel, life insurance, annuities, employee health benefits, risk management, workers compensation, insurance underwriting, and property and casualty (P&C) insurance.

