eBoost (EBST) One Day Volume Hits $11,697.00

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. Over the last week, eBoost has traded 6% lower against the dollar. eBoost has a total market cap of $335,337.00 and $11,697.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eBoost coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0168 or 0.00000415 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Trade Satoshi and C-CEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.60 or 0.01524572 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00020522 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.1000 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00001407 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00001799 BTC.

eBoost Profile

EBST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 29th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 80,828,160 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun.

Buying and Selling eBoost

eBoost can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Trade Satoshi and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

