ECN Capital Corp (ECN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

ECN Capital Corp (TSE:ECN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5.03.

ECN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.00 target price on shares of ECN Capital in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ECN Capital from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. CIBC cut their target price on ECN Capital from C$5.25 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Cormark upped their target price on ECN Capital from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on ECN Capital from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

ECN stock traded up C$0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$4.31. 1,865,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 837,076. ECN Capital has a 52-week low of C$3.13 and a 52-week high of C$4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.86, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The company has a market cap of $993.46 million and a PE ratio of -8.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from ECN Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio is -6.09%.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp., an independent financial services company, originates, co-invests in, and manages asset-based financing and related service programs. The company operates through four segments: Home Improvement Finance, Manufactured Housing Finance, Rail Finance, and Aviation Finance. The Home Improvement Finance segment primarily provides prime and super-prime retail installment contracts to finance home improvement projects in the United States.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.