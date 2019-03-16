Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Grows Holdings in Baozun Inc (BZUN)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned 0.07% of Baozun worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Baozun by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,697,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,032,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Baozun by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,748,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,078,000 after acquiring an additional 111,990 shares during the period. Matthews International Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Baozun by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,472,000 after acquiring an additional 104,700 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Baozun by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,091,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,878,000 after acquiring an additional 479,100 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Baozun by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 988,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,886,000 after acquiring an additional 55,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BZUN opened at $37.27 on Friday. Baozun Inc has a 52-week low of $27.81 and a 52-week high of $67.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.47 and a beta of 3.17.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.08). Baozun had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. Baozun’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Baozun Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BZUN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baozun from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.71.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions for brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, store operations, visual merchandizing and marketing campaigns, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

