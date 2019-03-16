Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $1.07 Million Holdings in JD.Com Inc (JD)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. trimmed its stake in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,025 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 454.8% during the third quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 9,369,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $244,438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,680,288 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 1,314.7% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 6,246,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $162,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804,936 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 20.2% during the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 31,986,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $834,535,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382,080 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of JD.Com during the third quarter valued at $96,830,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 50.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,170,799 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $239,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088,098 shares in the last quarter. 47.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on JD shares. ValuEngine upgraded JD.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Nomura reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $41.00) on shares of JD.Com in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JD.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on JD.Com from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of JD.Com in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.19.

NASDAQ:JD opened at $27.93 on Friday. JD.Com Inc has a 12-month low of $19.21 and a 12-month high of $45.23. The stock has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -931.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

About JD.Com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Mall and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; mother and childcare products, toys, and instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

