Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (EIGR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports.

EIGR stock opened at $13.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $253.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.59. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $18.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

In other news, Director Thomas John Dietz acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $99,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EIGR) by 127.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,625 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.19% of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead program is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

