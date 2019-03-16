Eli Lilly And Co (LLY) Shares Sold by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC cut its stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the third quarter valued at about $2,123,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 42.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 6.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 72,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,749,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 145.0% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DE Burlo Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the third quarter valued at about $8,361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Enrique A. Conterno sold 25,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $3,025,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 51,766 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $6,094,928.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,963,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,889,026,964.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 833,190 shares of company stock worth $102,388,102 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Monday, February 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $107.53 to $100.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 8th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Thursday, December 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lowered Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, December 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly And Co currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.06.

NYSE:LLY opened at $123.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $128.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.33. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52-week low of $74.51 and a 52-week high of $130.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 44.66% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a $0.645 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.49%.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

