Elissa Y. Ouyang Sells 1,000 Shares of California Water Service Group (CWT) Stock

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) insider Elissa Y. Ouyang sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $54,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,680 shares in the company, valued at $198,830.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CWT traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.89. 427,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,703. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.40. California Water Service Group has a twelve month low of $35.60 and a twelve month high of $54.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $167.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.45 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 11th were issued a $0.1975 dividend. This is an increase from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 8th. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.09%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 34,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 523,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,971,000 after acquiring an additional 44,255 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,293,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CWT. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of California Water Service Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

