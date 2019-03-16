Elixir 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $83.00 (ELIX)

Elixir (CURRENCY:ELIX) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. In the last week, Elixir has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar. One Elixir token can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin and CoinExchange. Elixir has a market capitalization of $99,280.00 and approximately $83.00 worth of Elixir was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007917 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00373865 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024947 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.13 or 0.01760035 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00239730 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 52.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002485 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004899 BTC.

Elixir Token Profile

Elixir’s launch date was September 2nd, 2017. Elixir’s total supply is 35,204,080 tokens. The Reddit community for Elixir is /r/elixirtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elixir’s official Twitter account is @elixtoken. The official website for Elixir is elixirtoken.io.

Buying and Selling Elixir

Elixir can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elixir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elixir should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elixir using one of the exchanges listed above.

