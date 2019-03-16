Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) Position Increased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Emerson Electric by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 51,601,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,951,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,362 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,076,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,514,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358,763 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Emerson Electric by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,250,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,167,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Emerson Electric by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,421,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $562,921,000 after purchasing an additional 192,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Emerson Electric by 3,146,008.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,375,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $717,967,000 after purchasing an additional 9,375,106 shares during the last quarter. 71.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EMR opened at $67.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.24. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $55.38 and a 52-week high of $79.70.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 24.21%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.99%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $70.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $67.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.28.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

