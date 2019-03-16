Empire State Realty Trust Inc (ESRT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.40.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

ESRT stock opened at $16.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 6.90 and a quick ratio of 6.90. Empire State Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $17.86.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $123.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Empire State Realty Trust’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

