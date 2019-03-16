Energy Recovery, Inc. (ERII) Expected to Earn Q1 2019 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Energy Recovery in a report released on Monday, March 11th. B. Riley analyst T. Curran now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.02). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Energy Recovery’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.68 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 36.99%.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ERII. ValuEngine cut Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Energy Recovery from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Seaport Global Securities cut Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. TheStreet cut Energy Recovery from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 28th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Energy Recovery in a research note on Monday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.33.

NASDAQ ERII opened at $9.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $491.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.50 and a beta of 4.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Energy Recovery has a 52 week low of $6.17 and a 52 week high of $10.25.

In other news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 139,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $1,181,857.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,646,157. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Emily Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 66,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Energy Recovery by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,659,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,852,000 after acquiring an additional 19,408 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Energy Recovery by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 113,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 23,583 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Energy Recovery by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 15,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in Energy Recovery by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 27,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 16,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.84% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery, Inc provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names worldwide. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for low and high-pressure reverse osmosis systems.

